The Federal Government has assured securities dealers that it would create an enabling environment for optimal utilization of the financial market to achieve double-digit growth of the economy. Besides, the Federal Government has reiterated its resolve to put an end to insecurity which has significantly dampened both foreign and local investor interest in Nigeria. Addressing…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login