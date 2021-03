Nigeria’s stock market decreased by 1.90 percent in March as investors lost about N395billion, BusinessDay trend watch shows. This year, the market has dipped by 3.04percent. Stock market activity in the last trading week in March played out as many analysts expected with regards to profit-taking in many counters. The market looks good to open…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login