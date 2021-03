In line with some analysts’ views, Nigeria’s equities market on Tuesday turned negative, thereby almost erasing record week-open gains. Industrial and Insurance stocks which were on offer led the market to negative close on Tuesday March 30, while Banking and Consumer goods counters recored improved bargains. The All Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation moved…

