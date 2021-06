Driven by persistent sell pressure in the month of June, investors in Nigeria’s equities market who held their stocks since the beginning of this year till date are in no small measure beaten by huge loss of about N1.3trillion. Neither increasing oil prices nor declining inflation rate could spur investors’ appetite for Nigeria’s equities amid…

