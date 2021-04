After a negative close in the past two trading sessions, Nigeria’s equities market managed to close upward on Wednesday April 14. Amid a mix of bargain hunting and sell pressure in some counters on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, investors raised bets in consumer goods stocks while banking, industrial goods, insurance and oil & gas…

