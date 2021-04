In the four-day trading week ended Friday April 9, investors in Nigeria’s equities market booked loss of about N26billion amid a mix of bargain hunting and bearish sentiment that characterised the market. Despite closing in green (+0.17percent) on the last trading day of the review week, market watchers do not rule out the possibility of…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login