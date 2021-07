Investors’ unwillingness to strategically position in Nigeria’s equities, particularly those expected to deliver impressive half-year (H1) result impacted negatively on the performance of the market in the trading week ended Friday, July 16. The market decreased by 0.12 percent while investors lost about N25billion. This was caused by mixed trading sessions which saw more losses…

