Nigerian Breweries berths with disappointing full year 2020 scorecards

…final dividend of 69kobo represents 54.30% decline

Nigerian Breweries
Nigerian Breweries gross profit printed lower at N118.690 billion from N131.250 billion in 2019

Nigerian Breweries has released its audited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2020, which shows disappointing bottom-line figures. From a not too impressive net revenue of N337.046 billion in 2020 against N323.007 billion in 2019, representing 4.35 percent increase, the company gross profit printed lower at N118.690 billion from N131.250 billion in 2019,…

