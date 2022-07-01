NGX suspends trading in shares of Ardova, C&I Ieasing, Mutual Benefit, 6 others 

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has effective Friday July 1, suspended trading in shares of nine (9) companies for defaulting in filing their audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

These companies are: African Alliance Insurance Plc, Niger Insurance Plc, Royal Exchange Plc, Ekocorp Plc, C & I Leasing Plc, Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc, Coronation Insurance Plc, Premier Paints Plc and Ardova Plc.

The suspension of trading in these companies shares will only be lifted upon their submission of the relevant accounts, provided the NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) is satisfied that the accounts comply with all applicable rules of NGX.