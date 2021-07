Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has announced the results of its half year market index review for the following indices – the NGX 30, NGX Lotus Islamic, NGX Pension, Corporate Governance Index, Afrinvest Bank Value Index, Afrinvest Dividend Yield Index, Meristem Growth Index, Meristem Value Index; and the five Sectoral Indices of The Exchange – NGX…

