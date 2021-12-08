NGX Regulation to host issuers engagement forum

In fulfilling its commitment to maintain excellent service delivery and provide solutions in line with stakeholders’ needs, NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) will host its Issuers’ Engagement Forum on Tuesday December 14, 2021.

Hosted by the Chief Executive Officer, NGX RegCo, Tinuade Awe, the virtual event with the theme, Corporate Disclosures: Beyond Numbers, will give Issuers an opportunity to interact with NGX RegCo in order to share experiences and gain insights into emerging and global trends even as we move quickly in the New Year.

Given that the session will be interactive, participants will also have the opportunity to discuss their concerns over Issuers’ post-listing obligations and intimate NGX RegCo on where they might require support in maintaining compliance with the rules and regulations of Nigerian Exchange Limited.

In ensuring an enriching discussion at the event, NGX RegCo has brought together a panel of internationally acclaimed professionals in the fields of Sustainable Finance, Sustainability Reporting and Integrated Reporting to facilitate conversations around reporting in the new disclosure regime.

The Keynote Speaker at the session will be Professor Kenneth Amaeshi, Visiting Professor of Leadership & Financial Markets in Africa & London, School of Economics & Political Science.

There will also be a panel session featuring Innocent Okwuosa, Visiting Associate Professor, Caleb University & 1st DVP, ICAN; Professor Carol Adams, Professor of Accounting, Durham University Business School; Eunice Sampson, Director, Climate Change and Sustainability West Africa, Ernst & Young; with Olumide Lala, Co-Founder and Director, Climate Transition Limited serving as panel moderator.