NGX RegCo moves to equip retail investors with success skills

NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), in line with its commitment to enhance retail investor participation is hosting retail investors’ webinar designed to equip retail investors with invaluable insights, innovative strategies, and approaches for successful participation in the Nigerian capital market.

Some of the speakers include Jude Chiemeka, executive director, capital markets, Nigerian Exchange Limited; Saheed Adewale Bashir, chief executive officer, Meristem Securities Limited; Kasimu Garba Kurfi, CEO, APT Securities Limited; Peter Omoregie, CEO, CardinalStone Securities Limited; Onome Komolafe, divisional head of Business Services and Client Experience, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) and Abimbola Babalola, head, market surveillance, and investigations, NGX RegCo Themed “Expanding Reach for More Impact: Deepening Financial Inclusion in the Retail Investor Ecosystem,” this webinar which holds on Wednesday November 8, 2023 will feature panel discussion, speeches, and presentations from leading market operators, regulator and experts within the capital market.

Read also: Mecure to list 4bn shares on NGX Main Board at N2.96 per share

Key topics to be addressed during the webinar include the retail Investor landscape; enhancing retail investor participation in the capital market; the impact of unclaimed dividends on your investment portfolio.

NGX RegCo’s Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO) activities seek to promote just and equitable principles of trade, encourage free and open markets, mitigate systemic risks, protect investors and customers, and provide value to stakeholders by facilitating robust, developed and well-regulated markets.