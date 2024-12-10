NGX inducts 86 new dealing clerks

… Urges commitment to integrity, professionalism

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday inducted 86 newly qualified Authorised Dealing Clerks.

The inductees, representing several trading firms, were commended for their achievement after successfully completing the Nigerian Exchange’s rigorous Automated Trading System (ATS) Brokers’ Certification program, a 15-day training that equips them with comprehensive knowledge of capital market operations.

Speaking at the event, Jude Chiemeka, Chief Executive Officer, NGX, congratulated the new clerks and highlighted the significance of their achievement. “On behalf of the Board and Executive Management of NGX, I would like to extend my congratulations to all today’s inductees. This induction marks the culmination of your hard work, dedication, and the knowledge you have gained through the ATS training,” Chiemeka said.

“This milestone not only confirms your qualifications to practice as Authorized Dealing Clerks but also signifies your commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards in the Nigerian capital market,” he added.

Chiemeka also stressed the importance of professionalism and the adherence to the regulatory frameworks that underpin NGX’s operations. “As you embark on this exciting journey, remember that your role demands a commitment to integrity and responsibility. Always place the interests of the market first, and ensure that you adhere to the ethical standards set by both NGX and the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS),” he added.

He encouraged the inductees to stay ahead in the fast-evolving capital market by continuously expanding their knowledge. “The market is dynamic, and as it deepens with the introduction of new products and technological innovations, it is vital to continuously learn and stay informed,” he advised.

The event also featured remarks from several key industry figures, including Rasheed Yusuf, Doyen of Stockbrokers, who urged the inductees to live by the creed “our word is our bond” as a guiding principle for fostering trust and confidence within the market.

Oluropo Dada, president, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), also offered words of encouragement and wisdom to the new clerks.

As NGX continues to innovate and lead in the capital market, the newly inducted Dealing Clerks are poised to play a crucial role in its continued growth, integrity, and success. The Exchange remains committed to providing ongoing support and resources to ensure that the inductees thrive in their careers and contribute meaningfully to the development of the Nigerian capital market.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

