Nestlé Nigeria Plc has announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The company reported revenue of N 287.1 billion in 2020, up by 1.1percent over 2019 low of N284.035billion. Gross profit for the year 2020 stood at N119.2 billion, down by 7 percent when compared to N 128.1billion recorded in…

