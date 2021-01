Naira steadied at N478 at parallel market as dollar supply declines

Nigeria’s currency on Thursday steadied at N478 per dollar on the black market as daily turnover declined by 27.04 percent to $37.58 million from $51.51 million recorded on Wednesday. At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market, naira weakened by 0.42 percent as the dollar was sold at the rate of…