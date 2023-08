The Naira has furthered its fall on Friday August 25, exchanging at N915 to a dollar at the parallel segment of Nigeria’s foreign exchange (FX) market.

Read also: Naira hits new low of 910/$

At the unofficial market, where many willing buyers and sellers are either sourcing or selling dollars, FX dealers were buying the greenback N907 while selling at N915, according to data by AbokiFX, an online platform that tracks the exchange rate on the parallel market.

…details later