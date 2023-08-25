Naira hits new low of 910/$

The Naira furthered its fall on Friday, August 25, exchanging at N910 to a dollar at the parallel segment of Nigeria’s foreign exchange (FX) market.

At the unofficial market, where many willing buyers and sellers are either sourcing or selling dollars, FX dealers were buying the greenback N900 while selling at N910, according to data by AbokiFX, an online platform that tracks the exchange rate on the parallel market.

…details later