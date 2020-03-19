Naira exchanges at N376.67kobo with dollar

The foreign exchange market opened today with dollar a little changed against the naira, trading at an average rate of N376.67kobo at the Lagos black markets and Bureau De change segment. It traded Wednesday at N376.

At the BDC segment, dollar is currently trading at N375. The same amount is also being charged for one dollar in Festac area of Lagos.

However, at Eko hotel and Apapa, dollar is trading at N378 and N377 respectively. “We are still watching the direction of the exchange rate,” one the traders said on Thursday.