Nigeria’s equities market closed flat on Tuesday, July 13 after negative take-off to this week as investors saw the need to reconsider buy position on Custom Street, Lagos ahead of companies releasing their first-half (H1) financials. Market watchers had expected mixed activity level in Tuesday’s trading session as some investors see need to cherry-pick attractive…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login