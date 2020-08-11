Local capital markets provide succour to Nigerian corporates amidst COVID-19 recovery

The Nigerian debt capital market (DCM) has continued to demonstrate buoyancy and resilience in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, authenticating its role and increased capacity to support domestic economic growth by providing alternative capital sources as well as the much needed liquidity to boost working capital for corporates and governments.

This is as corporates and organisations spring into the second half of the year with renewed hope for the return of normalcy to the overall business environment, signalled by the easing of lockdown restrictions among other steps taken by the Federal Government to curtail the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure that the economy gets back on track

The bouyance and resilience of the DCM remains a commendable development characterised by the towering levels of confidence demonstrated by both issuers and investors as they continue to tap the market to meet their short- and long-term business and investment objectives, respectively.

This confidence can be attributed to various factors including the integrity, professionalism, innovation, and value which FMDQ Holdings PLC (FMDQ Group or FMDQ) has fostered in the market since its inception.

These sustained efforts, not just by FMDQ, but the wider Nigerian financial market stakeholder community saw the admission for listing of the Dangote Cement Plc N100billion Bond and quotation of the MTN Nigeria Communications Plc N100 billion Commercial Paper notes as recent yet long-awaited corporate benchmarks (the largest corporate bond and commercial papers so far recorded) through FMDQ’s wholly owned subsidiary FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange or the Exchange).

In keeping to its commitment of providing a reliable and credible platform to support capital formation, the Exchange is pleased to announce the approval and admission for listing of the United Capital PLC Series 1 N10 billion Fixed Rate Bond under its N30billion Bond Programme and the LAPO MFB SPV Plc Series 2 N6.20 billion Fixed Rate Bond under its N20billion Bond Issuance Programme.

According to the Managing Director, Investment Banking, United Capital, Babatunde Obaniyi, “the Series 1 bond issuance adds to the impressive portfolio of innovative and landmark transactions which are the hallmark of the United Capital brand. The bonds, which have a tenor of 5years, recorded a 124percent subscription, with commitments received from Pension Funds (comprising 64percent of the issue), other financial institutions as well as high net worth individuals. This very strong outcome further affirms buy-side investors’ confidence in United Capital PLC and is a testament to the leading role the organisation continues to play in the financial services space.”

Commenting on the transaction, the Managing Director, LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited, Cynthia Ikponmwosa, reiterated that, “LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited remains committed to its goal of economic empowerment of low-income households through access to finance. This additional capital will be deployed to enhance our capacity to meet the needs of micro and small enterprises, especially actors in the rural economy. The bonds were oversubscribed by N0.2 billion, an unprecedented feat in the subsector, despite market uncertainties and a demonstration of confidence by investors given the strong corporate governance and fundamentals of the Microfinance Bank.”

FMDQ remains committed to the development of the Nigerian financial market and has continued to sustain its efforts in supporting stakeholders with tailored offerings to enable them achieve their strategic objectives, deepen and effectively position the Nigerian capital market for growth, in support of the realisation of a globally competitive and vibrant economy. Through its subsidiaries- FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited, FMDQ Group provides a one-stop platform, enabled by technology, for market participants to commence and end their market transactions seamlessly and cost-efficiently.