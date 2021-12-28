Listings, delistings that shaped Nigerian stock market in 2021

Fears of omicron variant of Covid-19 may have taken a heavy toll on investors risk appetites as well as moderated issuers’ earlier optimism in the market. This recent development never takes off the fact that in year 2021, many companies shares were admitted to dealings (listed) on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) while some were removed (delisted) from the exchanges either voluntarily or involuntarily.

Listings

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc listed by Introduction on Nigerian Exchange Limited its 1,964,115,918 Ordinary Shares of 50 Kobo Each at N16.15 Per Share. Also, the market recorded listing by Introduction of Briclinks Africa Plc’s 10,000,000 ordinary shares of N1 each at N6.26 per share on the Growth Board (Entry Segment) of The Exchange.

Furthermore, Ronchess Global Resources Plc listed its shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Growth Board. Ronchess Global Resources Plc listed 91million units of its shares by way of introduction. The company’s ordinary shares of N1 each at N81 were listed on the Growth Board of the NGX.

The NGX listed 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between then listed Guaranty Trust Bank and the holders of its fully paid ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

This is in addition to the listing of 8,888,888,889 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N0.54 per share offered through Private Placement to Charles Enterprise LL.C and Arubiewe Farms Limited.

The market recorded also the listing of 88,259,520 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each emanating from the Scheme of Merger between CAP Plc and Portland Paint and Products Nigeria Plc, and delisting of the entire issued and outstanding shares of Portland Paint and Product Nigeria Plc from the NGX. There was also listing of additional 5,076,923,077 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each of Jaiz Bank Plc arising from Private Placement to Muhammadu Indimi at N0.65 per share.

The NGX listed Transcorp Hotel Plc’s Rights Issue of 2,642,124,511 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N3.76 kobo per share on the basis of seven (7) new ordinary share for every twenty (20) ordinary shares held as at close of business on 13 July 2020. The Rights Issue was 99.34percent subscribed.

Also, there was listing of 3,010,800,000 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each of SUNU Assurance Plc arising from Private Placement to SUNU Participations Holdings SA and SUNU Assurances Vie Cote D’ivoire SA at N1 per share.

Also listed were 2,434,566,483 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each arising from eTranzact International Plc’s Rights Issue of 4,666,666,667 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N1.50 per share on the basis of 10 new ordinary shares for every 9 ordinary shares held as at close of business on 25 March 2020.

Delistings

Among others, the market saw regulatory delisting of the entire issued capital of Roads Nigeria Plc as well as regulatory delisting of the entire issued share capital of Unic Diversified Holdings Plc. This is in addition to the regulatory delisting of the entire issued share capital of Nigerian –German Chemical Plc and that of the entire issued share capital of Evans Medical Plc.

There was also voluntary delisting of the entire 360,595,262 issued ordinary share capital of 11 Plc from the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange Limited. The market saw delisting of the entire issued and outstanding shares totaling 793,415,535 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each as a result of the Scheme of Merger between CAP Plc and Portland Paint and Products Nigeria Plc.