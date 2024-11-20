Lafarge, Eunisell, Honeywell, others spur NGX third session of positive close

… Haldane McCall rises to N4.22 as investors trade 39.598m shares post-listing

Nigeria’s equities market has this week recorded three consecutive sessions of positive closes after rising by 0.26 percent on Wednesday.

Stocks of Lafarge Africa, Eunisell Interlinked, Honeywell Flour Mills and other major advancers on the Bourse pushed the market further high on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) listed by introduction the shares of Haldane McCall Plc at N3.84 per share. The stock price rose to N4.22 at the close of trading.

Lafarge Africa rallied most, from N50.60 to N55.65, adding N5.05 or 9.98 percent, Honeywell Flour Mills rose from N4.12 to N4.53, adding 41 kobo or 9.95 percent, while Eunisell Interlinked share price increased from N14.49 to N15.93, adding N1.44 or 9.94 percent.

Haldane McCall was listed on the Main Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited. Post-listing, investors exchanged the company’s 39,598,084 shares worth N167.103 million.

Haldane McCall Plc is a leading real estate and hospitality group operating in the emerging market of Africa. They are owners of the popular Suru Express Hotels brands and Suru Homes brand in West Africa.

At the close of trading, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation increased from preceding day’s 97,972.33 points and N59.366 trillion respectively to 98,227.50 points and N59.533trillion.

In 10,026 deals, investors exchanged 370,517,716 shares worth N8.448 billion. Shares of Haldane McCall, Access Holdings, UBA, Lafarge Africa and Guinea Insurance were actively traded on Wednesday.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

