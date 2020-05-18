BusinessDay
Lafarge Africa grows Q1’20 profit by 156.5%

Lafarge Africa
Lafarge Africa Plc has released its unaudited results for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2020.
The company grew revenue by 9.79percent to N63.69billion from N58.01billion in Q1 of 2019.
Its profit before tax of N9.38billion in Q1’2020 represents 104.52 percent increase from N4.58billion in Q1’19.
The company’s Q1’20 profit after tax of N 8.06billion against N3.14billion in Q1’19 represents increase by 156.5percent, according to the result at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
Khaled   El   Dokani,  Country CEO   of   Lafarge  Africa   stated:   “I   am   proud   of   the   plan   Lafarge   Africa   has implemented to protect the health of our people while supporting our partners and communities. The first quarter results  confirm that our  turn around  initiatives are  effective and  our strong  balance sheet  is mitigating the risks borne by the pandemic that has started hitting our country in March.”
On the outlook, he said “Covid-19 impact on the 2020 results cannot be reasonably estimated at this stage, but long-term prospects remains positive.”
The company expects that the public safety measures issued by the federal and state authorities in Nigeria and around the world will adversely affect the company’s results in second quarter (Q2), 2020.
“Despite short-term disruptions, Lafarge Africa Plc is however confident in the underlying resilience of its businesses and operating model as the company has developed robust cost and cash optimisation initiatives. The Lafarge Africa’s strong balance sheet and reduced cost base will also help minimize the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he noted.

