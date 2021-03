Julius Berger Nigeria Plc’s full year 2020 financials show the company reported negative growth across its top-to-bottom line figures. As shown in the results released Tuesday on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, the construction giant recorded group revenue of N241.7billion in 2020, which represents a decrease of about 9.25percent when compared to N266.4billion in 2019….

