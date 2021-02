Investors in Nigeria’s stock market are caught in the web of huge capital loss cumulatively valued at about N1.36trillion. After January’s rally which placed the stock market of Africa’s largest economy as the continent’s best, investors became worse off in February with a record dip of -6.16percent. Yields uptick in the fixed income (FI) environment…

