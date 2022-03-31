Investors gain N33bn as Nigeria stocks rally further

Nigeria’s equities market closed further in the green zone on Thursday as increased buy-side activities pushed prices higher.

Okomu Oil Palm Plc recorded the highest gains on the Bourse after its share price moved up from N143.50 to N149.70, adding N6.20 or 4.32percent.

FBN Holdings Plc also rallied on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) after its share price moved up from N11.60 to N12.40, adding 80kobo or 6.90percent.

It was followed by that of Axa Mansard Insurance Plc which increased from day-open low of N2.16 to N2.37, up by 21kobo or 9.72percent.

In 4,227 deals, investors exchanged 256,020,806 shares valued at N3.66billion. Fidelity Bank Plc, UACN Plc, Chams Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Access Holdings Plc were actively traded stocks on the Bourse.

The market’s benchmark performance indicator –All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.13percent from preceding day’s low of 46,904.48 points to 46,965.48 points on Thursday.

Likewise, the value of stocks listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) increased further by about N33billion, from preceding day’s N25.278billion to N25.311billion

The market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) reached new high of 9.95percent.