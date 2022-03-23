Equities market sees first gain this week

Nigeria stock market closed slightly in the green zone on Wednesday (+0.02 percent) – its first gain this week – thanks to CAP Plc and other stocks.

CAP Plc led the gainers league after its share price moved up from N18 to N19.80, adding N1.80 to 10 percent, followed by Learn Africa Plc which increased from N1.98 to N2.17, adding 19kobo or 9.60 percent and Champion Breweries which also made the top advancers list, after its share price moved up from N1.87 to N2.04, adding 17kobo or 9.09percent.

The equities market’s benchmark performance indicator –All Share Index (ASI) – which stood at a low of 47,156.56 points on Tuesday increased to 47,163.94 points on Wednesday. The market’s record positive return year-to-date (YtD) also increased to 10.41percent.

Also, the value of stocks listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) increased by N4billion, from N25.414trillion recorded the preceding trading day to N25.418trillion.

Fidelity Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc, UBA Plc, GTCO Plc and Zenith Bank Plc were actively traded stocks on the Bourse. In 4,099 deals, investors exchanged 267,480,601 shares valued at N3.215billion.