Another decline of 0.35 percent or N75 billion loss recorded Monday on the Nigerian Bourse has pushed the market down by 2 percent since the beginning of this month, thereby moderating the positive returns seen year-to-date (YtD) to 3.21 percent. This month of February has been largely dominated by profit taking activity as some investors…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login