Investors book N41bn gain as equities market maintains positive close

Nigeria’s equities market expectedly maintained positive close by 0.16 percent on Thursday, March 10, thereby pushing up the record positive return year-to-date (YtD) to 10.88percent.

For the second time this week, Presco led the gainers league after its share price moved up from preceding day low of N114.95 to N125, adding N10.05 or 8.74percent. It was followed by UACN and Oando. UACN rose from N9.15 to N10.05, up by 90kobo or 9.84 percent while Oando advanced from N4.87 to N5.30, up 43kobo or 8.83percent.

The stock market’s benchmark performance indicator – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) – increased from preceding day low of 47, 287.09points to 47,363.98 points.

Likewise, the value of Nigeria’s listed stocks increased by about N41billion, from preceding day’s low of N25.485trillion to N25.526trillion.

In 4,672 deals, investors exchanged 261,558,034 units valued at N4.477billion. Cutix, Access Bank, FCMB, Fidelity Bank and Zenith Bank were actively traded stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.