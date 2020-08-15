Ikpeazu orders closure of Ngwa road market for 2-days for cleaning

Ngwa road market, Aba, and adjoining markets will not be open on Monday, August 17, 2020, and Tuesday, August 18, 2020, to allow for proper cleaning of the markets.

A statement by Cosmos Ndukwe, commissioner for Trade and Investment, Abia State, stated that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu ordered the closure of those markets to ensure that trading is carried out in the neat, healthy and conducive environment.

Accordingly, the Market Management Committees of affected markets were enjoined to mobilize traders to work closely with Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), to realise government’s directive in that regard.

The Governor through the statement, however, reminded traders and the general public that security agencies have been put on red alert and would be on the ground to apprehend any defaulter and subsequently prosecute the same.