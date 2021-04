Nigeria’s largest cement makers, Dangote Cement , Lafarge (WAPCO) and BUA Cement have been able to ride on the storm of the pandemic to deliver impressive performance, thanks to improved sales that pushed up profit. The three cement makers posted a combined profit of N377.4 billion in 2020, a 14.7 percent increase from the N276.6…

