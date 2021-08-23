Here’s how Nigeria’s Fixed Income, Currencies markets performed in July
…turnover rises to N16.97trn …FX, Money Market transactions highest contributors
Nigeria’s Fixed Income and Currencies (FIC) markets turnover in July 2021 was N16.97trillion, representing a 10.84percent (N1.66trillion) month-on-month (MoM) increase and a 9.35percent (N1.75trillion) year-on-year (YoY) decrease from June 2021 and July 2020 turnover figures, respectively. The most recent report on the Fixed Income and Currencies markets released by the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited shows…
