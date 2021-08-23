BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Here’s how Nigeria’s Fixed Income, Currencies markets performed in July

…turnover rises to N16.97trn …FX, Money Market transactions highest contributors

Naira and dollar
The Naira depreciated against the US Dollar in the parallel market, losing 1.16 percent ($/N5.83)

Nigeria’s Fixed Income and Currencies (FIC) markets turnover in July 2021 was N16.97trillion, representing a 10.84percent (N1.66trillion) month-on-month (MoM) increase and a 9.35percent (N1.75trillion) year-on-year (YoY) decrease from June 2021 and July 2020 turnover figures, respectively. The most recent report on the Fixed Income and Currencies markets released by the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited shows…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

﻿