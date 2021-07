Here is how Fixed Income, Currencies markets performed in June

For the month ended June 30, the turnover in the Fixed Income and Currencies (FIC) markets was N15.31trillion, representing a month-on-month (MoM) increase by 49.51percent (N5.07trillion), and a year-on-year (YoY) decrease by 7.04percent (N1.16trillion), according to FMDQ Securities Exchange. FMDQ in its monthly report for June noted that Foreign Exchange (FX) and Money Market transactions…