Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) will on Monday, July 26 host the first of its Institutional Client Engagement Series. The virtual event will be hosted by the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Temi Popoola and is open to potential and existing investors who wish to engage on topical issues relating to investment exposure in the Nigerian…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login