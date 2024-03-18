GoundenFara partners Vetiva on pre-auction market guidance reports for art industry

GoundenFara, a Lagos-based advisory firm at the intersection of art and finance is partnering with Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (VFML), a leading investment management firm in Nigeria and subsidiary of Vetiva Capital Management Limited.

The partnership is for the release of first pre-auction advisory note, designed to provide key insights into the individual market fundamentals of artists whose works are scheduled for sale on the international auction market.

This partnership with Vetiva seeks to catalyse further growth and development within the Art industry in Nigeria and the African continent, in alignment with Vetiva’s vision of showcasing investment opportunities in the alternative assets space in Africa.

The landmark partnership will see both firms combine their expertise across the capital market and art economy, which will enable t h e m offer unique solutions to investors considering Art in their alternative asset portfolio.

Speaking on the partnership, Ekiko Inyang, CEO of Goudenfara said, “We are optimistic and confident that the synergy of both individual firms will result in creating a solid entry point for financial market participation in the art market, ensuring adequate management of asset, financing structure, and holistic wealth reporting”.

This pioneering initiative also looks to bring the standard of equity market analysis into analysing Art as an asset class and provide unparalleled market research and insight, tailored for investors and collectors keen on integrating art into their alternative portfolios, and wealth managers managing the accounts of clients looking to optimise their art holdings.

The advisory note is also useful to art industry stakeholders such as gallerists, dealers, auctioneers, artists and art advisers, giving them access to crucial information about underlying factors driving the market.

Oyelade Eigbe, Managing Director, Vetiva Fund Managers Limited stated that this initiative places the concerns of investors at the forefront as she believes that Art goes beyond canvas and its role as a financial instrument in portfolios must be reimagined.

She indicated that in an era of evolving investment landscapes, where traditional asset classes face challenges and investors seek diversification and stability, fine art is emerging as a new contemporary contender. Beyond aesthetics and cultural significance, art is increasingly recognised as a viable financial asset and this partnership with a significant focus on research-backed analysis aims to shed light on why art deserves a place on balance sheets alongside stocks, bonds, and real estate.

She noted that Fine Art offers stability and resilience, holding value over time with low volatility in times of crises; and offers diversification potential as it has minimal correlation to traditional assets.

With Fine art being a specialised area, Vetiva and GoudenFara’s teams look to provide expert guidance and research-driven insight in the journey of extending art’s value beyond galleries and museums.

The comprehensive advisory note, meticulously researched by GoudenFara’s team of analysts, aims to uncover how the art market works and serves as a valuable resource for navigating its intricate paths.

Recognising the growing interest in art as a financial asset and component in alternative investments, GoudenFara’s analysis equips investors with strategic information to make informed decisions in the dynamic world of art and finance.

GoudenFara’s debut Pre-Auction Advisory Note provides market coverage for renowned Nigerian modernist artist Ben Enwonwu, whose 1982 oil example Portrait of Tonkin Jackson, is scheduled to go under the hammer in the Modern and Contemporary African art collecting category at Bonhams on March 27, in its London afternoon sale.