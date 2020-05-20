FX market opens with slight depreciation of N0.13k

The foreign exchange market opened on Wednesday morning with an indicative rate of N388.13k at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window.

This shows a marginal depreciation of N0.13k per dollar when compared with N388.00k opened with on Tuesday at the I&E window.

The market closed unchanged at N386.33k to one dollar on Tuesday, data from FMDQ revealed. The official rate at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) window also was stable at N361.00k per dollar.

Nigeria’s currency maintained its stability for the fifth day on Wednesday as the dollar was trading at N455 on the black market.