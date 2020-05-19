Naira stabilises at N455 to on black market 

Nigeria’s currency maintained stability for the fourth day on Tuesday as the dollar was trading at N455 on the black market.

The retail Bureau segment closed on Monday with Naira unchanged at N456.00 per dollar, the same since on Friday. The official rate at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) window also was stable at N361.00k per dollar.

However, the foreign exchange market opened on Tuesday morning with an indicative rate of N388.00 per dollar. This represents 0.23 percent drop when compared with N387.10k opened with on Monday at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, data from FMDQ showed.

The market closed on Monday with Naira losing N0.33k as the dollar was quoted at N386.33k as against N386 closed on Friday last week.