The Nigerian commercial paper (CP) market continues to demonstrate resilience and consistency in providing succor to corporates across diverse sectors by offering a viable platform for these institutions to raise finance to fund their capital requirements. As the leading organizer for the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM) and in its role as a catalyst for…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login