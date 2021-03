FMDQ admits the TSL SPV Plc N12bn Series 1 Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bond to its Platform

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange), through its Board Listings, Markets and Technology Committee, has granted the approval for the Listing of the TSL SPV Plc N12billion Series 1 Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bond under its N50billion Bond Issuance Programme on the Exchange’s Platform. The listing of the bond joins a host of other corporate…