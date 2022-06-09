Fixed income traded on NGX appreciates by N687.1bn in May

As the stock market continued to gain momentum in 2022, investors traded N6877.1billion worth of fixed income on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in May when its market capitalisation increased to N22.44trillion from N21.75trillion reported in April.

Despite a 12.12 per cent increase in total deals to 74 in May from 66 deals in April, total value traded depreciated by 33.67 per cent to N393.3million in May from N260.86million in April 2022.

Also, total volume traded at the fixed income of the NGX depreciated by 34.84per cent to close May at 246,038.00 from 377,566.00 reported in April.

According to the Exchange monthly statistics, the Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), market capitalisation added N247.9million or per cent to close May at N7.39billion from N7.14billion in April.

As ETPs value traded rose by 553.25 per cent to N15.99bmillion in May from N2.45million in April, its volume traded also appreciated significantly by 356.20 per cent to 115,624.00 from 527,481.00

In the stock market segment, the market capitalisation rose by N1.81trillion or 6.75 per cent to close at N28.57trillion in May from N26.77trillion it closed in April 2022.

The statistics disclosed that volume and value traded rose by 197.64 per cent and 195.07 per cent to 36.16billion and N303.94billion in May 2022, respectively.

Cadbury Nigeria leads gainers chat in May, followed by Abbey Mortgage Bank and Champion Breweries Plc.

Cadbury Nigeria gained 72.68 percent to close at N17.70 from 10.25 it opened for trading, while Abbey Mortgage bank appreciated by 60.71 per cent to close at N1.80 from N1.12 per share to closed for trading in April.

In addition Champion Breweries rose by 42.60 percent to close at N3.95 in May from N2.77, while International Breweries increased by 41.07 per cent to close at N7.90 from N5.60 per share.