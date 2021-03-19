Fitch affirms Nigeria’s Issuer Default Rating at ‘B’; says outlook stable
…sees debt interest cost consuming 24% of revenue in 2022
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a Stable Outlook. Nigeria’s ‘B’ rating is supported by the large size of the economy, a low general government (GG) debt-to-GDP ratio, small foreign-currency (FX) indebtedness of the sovereign and a comparatively developed financial system with a deep domestic debt market….
