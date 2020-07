The Legacy USD Bond Fund, a dollar mutual fund managed by FCMB Asset Management Limited (FCMBAM), has been ranked as the top United States Dollar (USD) mutual fund in Nigeria in the first half (H1) of 2020. The ranking published in a research report by Nairametrics was based on an assessment of the prices of…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE