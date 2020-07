Airtel Africa Plc has released its first-quarter (Q1) results for the period ended 30 June 2020. The company is witnessing a good start to the year despite impact from Covid-19. Key highlights of the results show customer base grew by 11.8percent to 111.5 million; revenue increased by 6.9percent to $851m, with constant currency revenue growth…

