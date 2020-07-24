Dangote Cement grows H1 profit by 5.8% to N126.14bn

Dangote Cement Plc has released its earnings report for the first-half (H1) of year 2020. The unaudited result for the H1 to June 30 shows revenue of N476.85billion as against N467.73billion recorded in H1’19, up 2 percent. The company’s cost of sales went up to N202.42billion in H1’20 from H1’19 level of N193.17billion, up 4.8…

