Dangote Cement grows H1 profit by 5.8% to N126.14bn

Dangote Cement Plc has released its earnings report for the first-half (H1) of year 2020. The unaudited result for the H1 to June 30 shows revenue of N476.85billion as against N467.73billion recorded in H1’19, up 2 percent. The company’s cost of sales went up to N202.42billion in H1’20 from H1’19 level of N193.17billion, up 4.8…
Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.
Prev Post
Young Professionals Forum of Deeper Life Set to Host 10,000 young adults at it’s Leadership Summit
Comments are closed.