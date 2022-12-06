ETI, Champion Breweries, others cause market to strengthen further by 0.20%

Nigeria’s equities market on Tuesday continued its journey northward, driven by stocks like Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), Champion Breweries, Honeywell Flourmills and other advancers.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its Market Capitalisation appreciated further on Tuesday by 0.20percent or N47billion, from 48,270.23 points and N26.291trillion respectively to 48,366.69 points and N26.344trillion.

ETI led the advancers after its share price rose from N10.05 to N10.55, up by 50kobo or 4.98percent. On the laggards list, Wema Bank topped others after its share price decreased from N3.43 to N3.22, losing 21kobo or 6.12percent.

Also, Champion Breweries rose from N3.50 to N3.75, up by 25kobo or 7.14percent.

The share price of Honeywell Flourmills also increased from N2.11 to N2.28, up by 17kobo or 8.06percent; while Lasaco made the top advancers league after its share price rose from 85kobo to 89kobo, up by 4kobo or 4.71percent.

Also, the market’s year-to-date (YtD) positive return increased to 13.23 percent. Month-to-date (MtD), the market has increased by 1.48percent.

FBN Holdings, Transcorp, Geregu, Access Corporation and RT Briscoe were top-5 traded stocks on Tuesday. In 3,189 deals, investor exchanged 184,656,914 shares valued at N3.571billion.