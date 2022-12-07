   
BusinessDay

Equities market sustains gain

Nigeria's equities market

Nigeria’s equities market closed in the positive region for the third time this week, after rising by 0.12 percent or N32 billion on Wednesday.

Stocks like Nigerian Breweries, May & Baker, Honeywell Flour Mills and others helped push the market further north.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and its Market Capitalisation appreciated further from 48,366.69 points and N26.344 trillion respectively to 48,426.49 points and N26.376 trillion.

Read also: CBN warns banks against payment cards discrimination

Honeywell Flour Mill’s share price moved up from the preceding day’s low of N2.28 to N2.42, adding 14kobo or 6.14 percent.

Likewise, May & Baker rose from day open low of N3.80 to N4, adding 20kobo or 5.26percent, while Nigerian Breweries made the top-3 advancers league after moving from N36.80 to N38.50, up by N1.70 or 4.62percent.

In 2,810 deals, investors exchanged 146,206,309 shares valued at N3.356billion.

Also, the market’s year-to-date (YtD) positive return increased to 13.37 percent. Month-to-date (MtD), the market has increased by 1.61percent.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author