Nigeria’s equities market saw its first negative close this week, decreasing by 0.32 percent on Thursday, August 5. As expected, the nation’s stock market witnessed quiet buy-side activity as sentiment begins to tilt towards the negative following mixed half-year (H1) scorecards released by most corporates. Amid this performance, market watchers anticipate another negative session on…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login