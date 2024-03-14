Equities market moves slightly higher by 0.05%

Nigeria’s stock market moved higher on Thursday by 0.05 percent or N28 billion, thanks to investors who bought shares of Unilever Nigeria Plc and UPDC.

Unilever Nigeria led the gainers after rising from N14.60 to N16, up by N1.40 or 9.59 percent, followed by that of UPDC which increased from N1.4 to N1.50, up by 10 kobo or 7.14 percent.

The stock market has risen this year by 39.16 percent while also up by 4.08 percent this month. The market has also increased by 2.69 percent week-to-date (WtD) following Thursday’s positive close.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) increased from preceding trading day’s low of 104,007.36 points to

104,056.21 points, while the value of listed stocks also increased from a low of N58.806trillion to N58.834trillion.

In 5,823 deals, investors exchanged 226,312,058 shares worth N7.408billion.

Shares of FBN Holdings, Transcorp, Access Corporation, GTCO and Zenith Bank were actively traded on Thursday..