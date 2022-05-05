Equities market gains additional N383bn

Nigeria’s equities market closed further in the green zone on Thursday, May 5, rising by 1.42 percent or N383billion as investors maintained their bargain appetite for some value counters earlier seen trading below analysts target prices.

The market reached a new high following significant gains in Guinness Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, Conoil and others.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation increased by 1.42 percent or N383billion on Thursday May 5, from preceding day’s lows of 50,126.41 points and N27.023trillion respectively to 50,835.95 points and N27.406billion. The market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) has increased to 19.01percent.

Guinness Nigeria led the gainers league after its share price moved up from N100 to N110, adding N10 or 10percent, followed by Nigerian Breweries which rose from N62.80 to N69.05, adding N6.25 or 9.95percent.

Other top advancers include Fidson Healthcare which rose from N8.96 to N9.85, addding 89kobo or 9.93percent and Conoil which went up, from N26.20 to N28.80, adding N2.60 or 9.92 percent.

FCMB, Zenith Bank, Transcorp, UBA and GTCO were most traded stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday. In 6,801 deals, investors on the Bourse exchanged 462,595,244 shared valued at N8.305billion.