Equities market fails to sustain loss

Despite preceding day’s profit taking activities, Nigeria’s stock investors on Thursday took buy positions in equities at low price levels, resulting to market’s positive close.

The record positive close has pushed the stock market year-to-date (YtD) return +10.46 percent.

Julius Berger increased most from N51.40 to N56.50, up by N5.10 or 9.92 percent, followed by Cadbury which rose from N19.95 to N21.90, adding N1.95 or 9.77 percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index increased on Thursday by 0.70 percent, 82,024.38 points and N44.885trillion respectively to 82,597.04 points and N45.198trillion.

Transcorp, Sterling Financial Holding Company, Access Corporation, AIICO Insurance and UBA were most actively traded stocks as investors in 14,919 deals exchanged 877,281,187 shares worth N14.414billion.